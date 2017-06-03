Wauseon man held in Defiance robbery
Defiance police issued an arrest warrant for John Hall, 35, of Wauseon on a charge of aggravated robbery. Police said the robbery occurred Sunday at the Circle K, 117 N. Clinton St. An Ohio Highway Patrol trooper detained Mr. Hall on Tuesday.
