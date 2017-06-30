Strong storms prompts flash flood war...

Strong storms prompts flash flood warning in Henry County

The National Weather Service has issued a flash-flood warning for most of Henry County and parts of several neighboring counties because of heavy thunderstorms. The warning issued at 3:48 p.m. stated that 2 to 3 inches of rain had fallen in the warned area and another 1 to 2 inches was likely later Friday.

