Strong storms prompts flash flood warning in Henry County
The National Weather Service has issued a flash-flood warning for most of Henry County and parts of several neighboring counties because of heavy thunderstorms. The warning issued at 3:48 p.m. stated that 2 to 3 inches of rain had fallen in the warned area and another 1 to 2 inches was likely later Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Defiance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Defiance Dance Studio (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|Dancer
|209
|Spring Meadows Trailer Park Defiance Ohio
|7 hr
|Jab
|7
|The circle chat whoever lived there in early 20... (Jan '14)
|7 hr
|Jbc
|153
|Wouldn't go here to die
|Jun 26
|BEholdr
|3
|I'm trying to figure out who all slept with my ...
|Jun 15
|Ricky Ricky Ricky
|4
|Stykeman Chevy will rip you OFF
|May '17
|Dan
|2
|The Place (Oct '08)
|Apr '17
|I know
|10
Find what you want!
Search Defiance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC