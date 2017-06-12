Motorcyclist dead after crashing in Defiance
Tony Meyer, 58, was traveling westbound about 5:52 p.m. on Cleveland Avenue near the intersection of Ottawa Avenue. He did not stop for a stop sign, and collided with a northbound vehicle driven by Jack Humberger, 62, of Defiance, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
