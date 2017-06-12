Habitec Security Seals 3 Deals to Exp...

Habitec Security Seals 3 Deals to Expand Midwest Footprint

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Security Sales & Integration

Founded in 1972 by the late James H. Smythe, Habitec Security is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, and operates two full-service branches in Columbus, Ohio, and Charlevoix, Mich. Full-Service Dealers with their Own In-House Security Monitoring Centers are Increasingly Turning to Third-Party Providers for a More Integrated Relationship TOLEDO, Ohio - Habitec Security, one of the largest privately-held security companies in the Midwest, has acquired three companies: Sentinel Alarm Company of Columbus, Ohio; MetaSECURE, a division of MetaLINK of Defiance, Ohio; and Central Security & Electronics of Traverse City, Mich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Security Sales & Integration.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Defiance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The circle chat whoever lived there in early 20... (Jan '14) 29 min MMS 139
Review: Defiance Dance Studio (Aug '15) Jun 9 Wow 207
Spring Meadows Trailer Park Defiance Ohio Jun 9 Cim 4
Stykeman Chevy will rip you OFF May 27 Dan 2
I'm trying to figure out who all slept with my ... May 15 Marine 1993 3
The Place (Oct '08) Apr '17 I know 10
Wouldn't go here to die Apr '17 Napoleon Ohio res... 2
See all Defiance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Defiance Forum Now

Defiance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Defiance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Defiance, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,898 • Total comments across all topics: 281,757,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC