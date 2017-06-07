Giving back the focus for Credit Adjustments
A Defiance-based company is partnering with ProMedica to open a call center near downtown Toledo that will employ 50 workers who will come from Toledo's homeless population. Credit Adjustments Inc ., an accounts receivable management firm that has a contract with the U.S. Department of Education to engage in delinquent loan collection, will house its new Toledo satellite office on the third floor of ProMedica's Ebeid Institute building at 1806 Madison Ave. It expects to open by the final three months of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Defiance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spring Meadows Trailer Park Defiance Ohio
|5 hr
|Smtc
|2
|The circle chat whoever lived there in early 20... (Jan '14)
|Jun 3
|Amm
|135
|Review: Defiance Dance Studio (Aug '15)
|May 30
|Emily1
|206
|Stykeman Chevy will rip you OFF
|May 27
|Dan
|2
|I'm trying to figure out who all slept with my ...
|May 15
|Marine 1993
|3
|The Place (Oct '08)
|Apr '17
|I know
|10
|Wouldn't go here to die
|Apr '17
|Napoleon Ohio res...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Defiance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC