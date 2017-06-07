Giving back the focus for Credit Adju...

Giving back the focus for Credit Adjustments

1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

A Defiance-based company is partnering with ProMedica to open a call center near downtown Toledo that will employ 50 workers who will come from Toledo's homeless population. Credit Adjustments Inc ., an accounts receivable management firm that has a contract with the U.S. Department of Education to engage in delinquent loan collection, will house its new Toledo satellite office on the third floor of ProMedica's Ebeid Institute building at 1806 Madison Ave. It expects to open by the final three months of the year.

