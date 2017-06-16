Area Eagle Scouts invited for barbecu...

Area Eagle Scouts invited for barbecue, camp tours

The Boy Scouts of America "" Black Swamp Area Council will host a barbecue and camp tour for Eagle Scouts who passed their board of review prior to 2010 at 5:30 p.m. June 28 at Camp Berry.

