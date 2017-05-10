Man and homeless woman arrested for theft
A man and woman appeared in court Friday for their involvement in a theft that happened at a local business Thursday in Defiance, Ohio. Brittany Long, a 24-year-old homeless woman, got out of a car that was being driven by Jeffrey Beam, 35, and attempted to run from Defiance County Deputies.
