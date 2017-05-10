Man and homeless woman arrested for t...

Man and homeless woman arrested for theft

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

A man and woman appeared in court Friday for their involvement in a theft that happened at a local business Thursday in Defiance, Ohio. Brittany Long, a 24-year-old homeless woman, got out of a car that was being driven by Jeffrey Beam, 35, and attempted to run from Defiance County Deputies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Defiance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The circle chat whoever lived there in early 20... (Jan '14) Sat Mms 114
Review: Defiance Dance Studio (Aug '15) May 12 dancemom 194
Heather adkins May 4 Sjb 7
I'm trying to figure out who all slept with my ... Apr 21 sarastout 2
The Place (Oct '08) Apr '17 I know 10
Wouldn't go here to die Apr '17 Napoleon Ohio res... 2
henry county prosecutors son (Oct '15) Apr '17 Napoleon is a joke 2
See all Defiance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Defiance Forum Now

Defiance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Defiance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Defiance, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,969 • Total comments across all topics: 281,020,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC