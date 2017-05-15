Eminent domain cases may be headed fo...

Eminent domain cases may be headed for trial

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: TheCourier.com

By DENISE GRANT Staff Writer Two eminent domain cases filed by the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District, seeking to acquire land for the construction of a floodwater diversion channel outside of Ottawa, appear to be heading for trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Defiance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The circle chat whoever lived there in early 20... (Jan '14) Sat Amm 135
Review: Defiance Dance Studio (Aug '15) May 30 Emily1 206
Stykeman Chevy will rip you OFF May 27 Dan 2
I'm trying to figure out who all slept with my ... May 15 Marine 1993 3
The Place (Oct '08) Apr '17 I know 10
Wouldn't go here to die Apr '17 Napoleon Ohio res... 2
henry county prosecutors son (Oct '15) Apr '17 Napoleon is a joke 2
See all Defiance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Defiance Forum Now

Defiance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Defiance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
 

Defiance, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,355 • Total comments across all topics: 281,537,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC