Defiance College baseball concludes season
The Defiance College baseball team concluded the 2017 season with a two-game split against Anderson University at Defiance High School on Sunday during Senior Day. The Yellow Jackets captured game one, 7-4, but lost the nightcap, 17-7.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Defiance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The circle chat whoever lived there in early 20... (Jan '14)
|21 hr
|Csds
|107
|Review: Defiance Dance Studio (Aug '15)
|May 5
|Voice of reason
|175
|Heather adkins
|May 4
|Sjb
|7
|I'm trying to figure out who all slept with my ...
|Apr 21
|sarastout
|2
|The Place (Oct '08)
|Apr 13
|I know
|10
|Wouldn't go here to die
|Apr 13
|Napoleon Ohio res...
|2
|henry county prosecutors son (Oct '15)
|Apr 13
|Napoleon is a joke
|2
Find what you want!
Search Defiance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC