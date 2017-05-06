Court approves flood-control project

Court approves flood-control project

Saturday May 6

By LOU WILIN STAFF WRITER DEFIANCE - Maumee Watershed Conservancy Court, in Defiance, approved plans Friday to reduce Blanchard River flooding by removing some river bank in Findlay, widening the river beneath a railroad bridge, and removing or modifying low dams.

