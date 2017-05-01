Continental man faces rape charge
By MICHELLE REITER STAFF WRITER A Putnam County grand jury charged a Continental man this week with raping and making nude videos of a young girl over a two-year period, starting in 2007.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Defiance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The circle chat whoever lived there in early 20... (Jan '14)
|Apr 28
|NowNo
|99
|Review: Defiance Dance Studio (Aug '15)
|Apr 25
|Mom2
|170
|Heather adkins
|Apr 24
|Dave
|6
|I'm trying to figure out who all slept with my ...
|Apr 21
|sarastout
|2
|The Place (Oct '08)
|Apr 13
|I know
|10
|Wouldn't go here to die
|Apr 13
|Napoleon Ohio res...
|2
|henry county prosecutors son (Oct '15)
|Apr 13
|Napoleon is a joke
|2
Find what you want!
Search Defiance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC