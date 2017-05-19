Body found near Grand Rapids is 45-year-old Defiance man
The body of a man found Thursday in the Maumee River near Grand Rapids is that of a 45-year-old Defiance man missing since February. The Lucas County Coroner's Office will perform the autopsy on the man.
