Visit Buy the Book at the Carnegie Li...

Visit Buy the Book at the Carnegie Library in Paulding

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Paulding Progress

That is how Buy the Book volunteer Jane Caserta describes the local free-will donation bookstore that is an annex of The Paulding County Carnegie Library. This small bookstore is run by volunteers like Caserta, who donates her time on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon to make sure this bookstore is ready to serve the public with all the books stocked and in order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paulding Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Defiance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Defiance Dance Studio (Aug '15) Apr 25 Mom2 170
The circle chat whoever lived there in early 20... (Jan '14) Apr 24 Ur conscience 97
Heather adkins Apr 24 Dave 6
I'm trying to figure out who all slept with my ... Apr 21 sarastout 2
The Place (Oct '08) Apr 13 I know 10
Wouldn't go here to die Apr 13 Napoleon Ohio res... 2
henry county prosecutors son (Oct '15) Apr 13 Napoleon is a joke 2
See all Defiance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Defiance Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Defiance County was issued at April 28 at 4:38AM EDT

Defiance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Defiance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Defiance, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,495 • Total comments across all topics: 280,619,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC