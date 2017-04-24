Visit Buy the Book at the Carnegie Library in Paulding
That is how Buy the Book volunteer Jane Caserta describes the local free-will donation bookstore that is an annex of The Paulding County Carnegie Library. This small bookstore is run by volunteers like Caserta, who donates her time on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon to make sure this bookstore is ready to serve the public with all the books stocked and in order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paulding Progress.
