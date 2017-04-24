Spring concerts announced at Defiance...

Spring concerts announced at Defiance College

The Defiance College Chamber Singers and Choral Union will present their spring choir concert titled "Spirituals and Part Songs" at 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., Defiance. The concert features "Spirituals" by famous composers in the beloved genre: Brazeal Dennard, Hall Johnson, Andre Thomas, and Moses Hogan.

