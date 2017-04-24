Spring concerts announced at Defiance College
The Defiance College Chamber Singers and Choral Union will present their spring choir concert titled "Spirituals and Part Songs" at 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., Defiance. The concert features "Spirituals" by famous composers in the beloved genre: Brazeal Dennard, Hall Johnson, Andre Thomas, and Moses Hogan.
