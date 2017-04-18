Special Election for Defiance City School District voters

The Board of Elections of Paulding County wishes to inform voters residing in the Defiance City School District in Auglaize Township of the upcoming Special Election to be held on Tuesday, May 2 at the following location: Defiance City Service Building Community Room, 631 Perry St., Defiance, for the purpose of and determining the following question or issue: Defiance City School District, emergency tax levy, renewal 6.5 mills, 5 years, commencing in 2017, first due in 2018. The Auglaize Fire House will NOT be open for voting on May 2. The polls for the election will open at 6:30 a.m. and remain open until 7:30 p.m. on election day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paulding Progress.