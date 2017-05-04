'Scandal' season 6, episode 10 recap: 'The Decision'
With the ugly truth behind Frankie's assassination revealed, a torn Olivia wonders how different her life - and the country - would be if she, Mellie and Cyrus had never rigged Fitz's election, on this week's "Scandal." "Scandal's" 100th episode, "The Decision," takes us into an alternate timeline where Fitz never became president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Defiance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The circle chat whoever lived there in early 20... (Jan '14)
|10 hr
|Shameonu
|103
|Review: Defiance Dance Studio (Aug '15)
|19 hr
|Voice of reason
|175
|Heather adkins
|Thu
|Sjb
|7
|I'm trying to figure out who all slept with my ...
|Apr 21
|sarastout
|2
|The Place (Oct '08)
|Apr 13
|I know
|10
|Wouldn't go here to die
|Apr 13
|Napoleon Ohio res...
|2
|henry county prosecutors son (Oct '15)
|Apr 13
|Napoleon is a joke
|2
Find what you want!
Search Defiance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC