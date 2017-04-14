Patient tells of attempt to rape her in psych unit
A Defiance woman is looking for answers after she was the victim of an attempted rape at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital last month and says she doesn't want it to happen to anyone else. Jennifer Mulka, 35, was in the Coping Center of the hospital's psychiatric unit March 24 when a fellow patient attacked her.
