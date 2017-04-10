K9 Learning Curve
By most measures, Putnam County's K9 program is a proven success. Principally implemented by the sheriff's office in response to growing concerns over the heroin/opiate epidemic plaguing the nation, the program has resulted in nearly 120 drug related charges since its inception last July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Putnam County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Defiance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Place (Oct '08)
|7 hr
|I know
|10
|Wouldn't go here to die
|7 hr
|Napoleon Ohio res...
|2
|henry county prosecutors son (Oct '15)
|7 hr
|Napoleon is a joke
|2
|napoleon ohio (Mar '12)
|7 hr
|Live here
|6
|narks (May '12)
|7 hr
|Known them both f...
|13
|snitches and corruption in henry county (Jun '11)
|7 hr
|Fed up
|9
|Kelsey brown wired up in Napoleon drug busts (Dec '15)
|7 hr
|Fed up
|3
Find what you want!
Search Defiance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC