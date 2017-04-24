Commissioners' Journal April 19

Commissioners' Journal April 19

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Paulding Progress

This 19th day of April, 2017, the Board of County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Roy Klopfenstein, Tony Zartman, Mark Holtsberry, and Nola Ginter, Clerk. Joe Burkard and Jerry Zielke Zielke presented an update on a grant that would help fund the clean up of an abandoned gas station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paulding Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Defiance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The circle chat whoever lived there in early 20... (Jan '14) 18 hr NowNo 99
Review: Defiance Dance Studio (Aug '15) Apr 25 Mom2 170
Heather adkins Apr 24 Dave 6
I'm trying to figure out who all slept with my ... Apr 21 sarastout 2
The Place (Oct '08) Apr 13 I know 10
Wouldn't go here to die Apr 13 Napoleon Ohio res... 2
henry county prosecutors son (Oct '15) Apr 13 Napoleon is a joke 2
See all Defiance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Defiance Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Defiance County was issued at April 29 at 4:21AM EDT

Defiance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Defiance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Defiance, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,068 • Total comments across all topics: 280,642,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC