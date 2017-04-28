79-year-old Defiance man charged with...

79-year-old Defiance man charged with two counts of raping a child

Friday Apr 28 Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

DEFIANCE, Ohio An investigation by authorities in Defiance County has led to two counts of rape of a minor under the age of 13 being filed against a Defiance man. The investigation into alleged child sexual abuse by the Defiance County Sheriff's Office, Job and Family Services and Child Protection took place Thursday according to a press release issued Friday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

