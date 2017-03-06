Police buy 36 lbs. of weed, seize $40K; 2 arrested

DEFIANCE, Ohio Drug officers in Ohio arrested two people to cap a six-month marijuana distribution investigation that netted 36 pounds of the drug and $40,000. Early Monday, agents with the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, deputies from Defiance County Sheriff's Office and officers from Defiance Police Department arrested Isidro Tovar, 33, of Gibsonton, Florida and Gilbert Garcia, 58, of Grand Prairie, Texas, on charges of trafficking marijuana, a 3rd-degree felony.

