Municipal Court - March 29

Shaun R. Riker, 33, Continental, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-offense reckless operation, sentenced to 30 days' jail, 24 days suspended, fined $250, with credit for six days' jail upon completion of DIP. A charge of failure to control was dismissed.

