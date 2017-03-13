Municipal Court-March 15
Joseph R. Siebeneck, Jr., 25, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to OVI second-offense, sentenced to 180 days' jail, 164 days suspended, fined $1,000, $475 suspended, three-year license suspension, with credit for six days' jail upon completion of DIP. Charges of reckless operation and OVI were dismissed.
