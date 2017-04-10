In health bill's defeat, Medicaid com...

In health bill's defeat, Medicaid comes of age

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Tracie Scott, who is covered by Medicaid, holds her 3-day-old daughter Izabella at the ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital in Defiance, Ohio, March 15, 2017. Medicaid, a behemoth that provides for the medical needs of one in five Americans, was a major factor in the failure of the Republican bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Defiance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Defiance Dance Studio (Aug '15) 16 hr dance mom 159
Wouldn't go here to die 20 hr Noneedtoknow 1
The circle chat whoever lived there in early 20... (Jan '14) Apr 8 jee 92
Defiance Football (Oct '15) Mar 25 Jjjjjjj 2
News Defiance County man accused of raping a minor Mar '17 Barb 2
A snitch in ur midst Feb '17 WTF 5
News TrivTV (Jul '08) Dec '16 icey Snowflakes 2
See all Defiance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Defiance Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Defiance County was issued at April 11 at 9:58PM EDT

Defiance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Defiance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Defiance, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,442 • Total comments across all topics: 280,231,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC