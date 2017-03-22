Board: Begin work on part of flood project
By DENISE GRANT Staff Writer DEFIANCE - The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District has agreed to proceed with preliminary engineering work on a plan to improve the Blanchard River channel through Findlay in order to reduce flooding in the city.
