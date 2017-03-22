Board: Begin work on part of flood pr...

Board: Begin work on part of flood project

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: TheCourier.com

By DENISE GRANT Staff Writer DEFIANCE - The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District has agreed to proceed with preliminary engineering work on a plan to improve the Blanchard River channel through Findlay in order to reduce flooding in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Defiance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The circle chat whoever lived there in early 20... (Jan '14) Mar 18 ajh 89
Review: Defiance Dance Studio (Aug '15) Mar 15 resident of years... 156
News Defiance County man accused of raping a minor Mar 1 Barb 2
A snitch in ur midst Feb 26 WTF 5
News TrivTV (Jul '08) Dec '16 icey Snowflakes 2
Over Hillary Dec '16 icey Snowflakes 2
News Arts advocate, author Linda Kass opens Bexley b... Dec '16 404 not found 1
See all Defiance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Defiance Forum Now

Defiance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Defiance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Defiance, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,623 • Total comments across all topics: 279,727,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC