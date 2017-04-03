Aircraft has brake problems when land...

Aircraft has brake problems when landing at Boone County airport

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Police were called at 7:42 pm Tuesday when the pilot of an airplane reported a brake had locked up upon landing, forcing the aircraft to the side of the runway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Defiance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The circle chat whoever lived there in early 20... (Jan '14) Mar 28 Ams 90
Defiance Football (Oct '15) Mar 25 Jjjjjjj 2
Review: Defiance Dance Studio (Aug '15) Mar 15 resident of years... 156
News Defiance County man accused of raping a minor Mar '17 Barb 2
A snitch in ur midst Feb '17 WTF 5
News TrivTV (Jul '08) Dec '16 icey Snowflakes 2
Over Hillary Dec '16 icey Snowflakes 2
See all Defiance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Defiance Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Defiance County was issued at April 05 at 10:58PM EDT

Defiance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Defiance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Defiance, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,749 • Total comments across all topics: 280,084,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC