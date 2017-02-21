Flood-control options: Public meeting...

Flood-control options: Public meeting set

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: TheCourier.com

By DENISE GRANT Staff Writer Stantec, the engineering firm hired to review the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' plan for flood control in Hancock County, is ready to go public with its findings and recommendations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Defiance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Defiance Dance Studio (Aug '15) Feb 17 voice of reason 134
The circle chat whoever lived there in early 20... (Jan '14) Feb 11 Peepintom 81
A snitch in ur midst Jan 24 DeadlyDaren 3
News TrivTV (Jul '08) Dec '16 icey Snowflakes 2
Over Hillary Dec '16 icey Snowflakes 2
News Arts advocate, author Linda Kass opens Bexley b... Dec '16 404 not found 1
Jim Sellers (Jun '13) Nov '16 IHRC Acct 2
See all Defiance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Defiance Forum Now

Defiance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Defiance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Defiance, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,086 • Total comments across all topics: 279,030,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC