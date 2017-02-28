There are on the WANE-TV Fort Wayne story from Tuesday Feb 28, titled Defiance County man accused of raping a minor. In it, WANE-TV Fort Wayne reports that:

DEFIANCE, Ohio Deputies with the Defiance County Sheriff's Department arrested a Sherwood, Ohio man on Monday on one count of felony rape. Jimmy Pelliccia, 57, is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with minors under the age of 13. He is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Defiance Municipal Court according to a press release issued Tuesday morning by Sheriff Douglas J. Engel.

