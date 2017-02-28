Defiance County man accused of raping a minor
There are 2 comments on the WANE-TV Fort Wayne story from Tuesday Feb 28, titled Defiance County man accused of raping a minor.
DEFIANCE, Ohio Deputies with the Defiance County Sheriff's Department arrested a Sherwood, Ohio man on Monday on one count of felony rape. Jimmy Pelliccia, 57, is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with minors under the age of 13. He is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Defiance Municipal Court according to a press release issued Tuesday morning by Sheriff Douglas J. Engel.
#1 Tuesday Feb 28
could he be the one who killed the girls in Indiana?
#2 Wednesday Mar 1
No he is not
