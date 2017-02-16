alert Troopers investigating fatal hit-skip accident

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances that lead to this morning's death of a bicyclist on U.S. Route 6 near County Road 4-50 in Williams County. At 6:40 a.m. today, the patrol's Defiance post responded to reports of a person struck on U.S. Route 6. When troopers arrived on scene, they discovered the bicyclist was dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.