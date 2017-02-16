alert Troopers investigating fatal hit-skip accident
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances that lead to this morning's death of a bicyclist on U.S. Route 6 near County Road 4-50 in Williams County. At 6:40 a.m. today, the patrol's Defiance post responded to reports of a person struck on U.S. Route 6. When troopers arrived on scene, they discovered the bicyclist was dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Defiance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Defiance Dance Studio (Aug '15)
|Feb 17
|voice of reason
|134
|The circle chat whoever lived there in early 20... (Jan '14)
|Feb 11
|Peepintom
|81
|A snitch in ur midst
|Jan 24
|DeadlyDaren
|3
|TrivTV (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Over Hillary
|Dec '16
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Arts advocate, author Linda Kass opens Bexley b...
|Dec '16
|404 not found
|1
|Jim Sellers (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|IHRC Acct
|2
Find what you want!
Search Defiance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC