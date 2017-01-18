Records

Coleton and Kristin Simpson of Hoxie have announced the birth of a son on Jan. 8, 2017, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro. Miss Wesley Diane Hale and Matthew Daniel Teel were united in marriage, Dec. 31, 2016, at First Baptist Church of Amelia, in Amelia, Ohio.

