Photo of Zavion Bailey/Provided by the Defiance County Sheriff's Department)

A Fort Wayne man faces multiple charges after leading police on a chase Tuesday in Defiance County, Ohio that began when officers tried to pull him over to serve an active warrant. The chase began at approximately 3 p.m when Zavion Bailey of Fort Wayne was spotted by officers conducting an undercover operation in the city of Defiance, according to a news release issued by the Defiance County Sheriff's Department.

