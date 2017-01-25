Photo of Zavion Bailey/Provided by the Defiance County Sheriff's Department)
A Fort Wayne man faces multiple charges after leading police on a chase Tuesday in Defiance County, Ohio that began when officers tried to pull him over to serve an active warrant. The chase began at approximately 3 p.m when Zavion Bailey of Fort Wayne was spotted by officers conducting an undercover operation in the city of Defiance, according to a news release issued by the Defiance County Sheriff's Department.
