Maumee River eyed as Ohio 'blueway'

Maumee River eyed as Ohio 'blueway'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Kayakers and canoers could become a more common sight on the Maumee River if Metroparks of Toledo and the Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District receive state funding. A multijurisdictional effort is under way to designate the entire length along the Maumee River in Ohio as a state water trail to promote paddling use by kayakers and canoers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Defiance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The circle chat whoever lived there in early 20... (Jan '14) Sat Lol 70
Review: Defiance Dance Studio (Aug '15) Jan 19 Julie 121
Justin Marroquin (teacher/druggie) Jan 8 Fyi 1
News TrivTV (Jul '08) Dec 28 icey Snowflakes 2
Over Hillary Dec 28 icey Snowflakes 2
A snitch in ur midst Dec 28 icey Snowflakes 2
News Arts advocate, author Linda Kass opens Bexley b... Dec '16 404 not found 1
See all Defiance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Defiance Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Defiance County was issued at January 22 at 10:18PM EST

Defiance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Defiance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Defiance, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,982 • Total comments across all topics: 278,162,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC