Housing improvement funds available in Paulding County
DEFIANCE The Ohio Development Services Agency's Office of Community Development recently awarded funds to three local housing consortiums, providing $3.7 million through the 2016 Community Housing Impact & Preservation Programs. The purpose of the CHIP Programs is to improve affordable housing for low and moderate income Ohioans and neighborhoods.
