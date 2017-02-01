Home Helpers receive Home Care Provider Choice Award
Home Helpers & Direct Link of Ottawa today announced that it has received the Best of Home Care Provider of Choice Award from Home Care Pulse. The Provider of Choice Award is granted only to the top ranking home care providers, based on client satisfaction scores gathered by Home Care Pulse.
