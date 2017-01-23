Fort Wayne man arrested in Defiance

Fort Wayne man arrested in Defiance

Zavion J. Bailey was arrested Tuesday in Defiance after police tried to stop him while conducting an undercover narcotics operation, the Defiance County Sheriff's Department said today.

