Fort Wayne man arrested in Defiance
Zavion J. Bailey was arrested Tuesday in Defiance after police tried to stop him while conducting an undercover narcotics operation, the Defiance County Sheriff's Department said today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Defiance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The circle chat whoever lived there in early 20... (Jan '14)
|2 hr
|Concern2
|74
|A snitch in ur midst
|16 hr
|DeadlyDaren
|3
|Review: Defiance Dance Studio (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Concern
|123
|Justin Marroquin (teacher/druggie)
|Jan 8
|Fyi
|1
|TrivTV (Jul '08)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Over Hillary
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Arts advocate, author Linda Kass opens Bexley b...
|Dec '16
|404 not found
|1
Find what you want!
Search Defiance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC