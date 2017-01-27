Defiance man charged with rape, accus...

Defiance man charged with rape, accused of sexual conduct with minors

A Defiance, Ohio man is facing rape and gross sexual imposition charges, according to the Defiance County Sheriff's Department. Defiance County Sheriff Douglas Engel said an investigation uncovered Ronald Brown, 61, 14606 State Road 111 Defiance, had sexual conduct and sexual contact with minors under the age of 10. Brown is expected in court today to face an initial charge of first degree felony rape and a third degree felony charge of gross sexual imposition.

