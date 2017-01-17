Deadline extended for transcript filing in Gillespie appeal
PAULDING Extra time has been granted for the transcripts of a double-murder trial to be filed with the Third District Appeals Court in Bradley Gillespie's appeal of his trial and sentencing. A brief two-paragraph document generated by Paulding County Common Pleas Court Judge Tiffany Beckman extends the time allotted to a court recorder to finish the transcripts by 40 days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paulding Progress.
Add your comments below
Defiance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The circle chat whoever lived there in early 20... (Jan '14)
|18 min
|Cheers
|73
|Review: Defiance Dance Studio (Aug '15)
|7 hr
|Concern
|123
|Justin Marroquin (teacher/druggie)
|Jan 8
|Fyi
|1
|TrivTV (Jul '08)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Over Hillary
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|A snitch in ur midst
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Arts advocate, author Linda Kass opens Bexley b...
|Dec '16
|404 not found
|1
Find what you want!
Search Defiance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC