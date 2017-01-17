Deadline extended for transcript fili...

Deadline extended for transcript filing in Gillespie appeal

PAULDING Extra time has been granted for the transcripts of a double-murder trial to be filed with the Third District Appeals Court in Bradley Gillespie's appeal of his trial and sentencing. A brief two-paragraph document generated by Paulding County Common Pleas Court Judge Tiffany Beckman extends the time allotted to a court recorder to finish the transcripts by 40 days.

