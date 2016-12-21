Three indictments follow traffic stop...

Three indictments follow traffic stop drug discovery

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Putnam County Sentinel

Two men and one woman were indicted on drug trafficking charges by a Putnam County grand jury on Wednesday. The charges stemmed from the discovery of nearly $14,000 in methamphetamine during a routine traffic stop on Dec. 9. Brian L. Graziani, 44, Defiance; Lawrence D. Lewis, 53, Defiance; and Nicole L. Stewart, 36, Bryan, were chargedwith trafficking in drugs with specification and possession of drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Putnam County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Defiance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Defiance Dance Studio (Aug '15) Thu Dance mom9 119
A snitch in ur midst Dec 21 Its time 1
The circle chat whoever lived there in early 20... (Jan '14) Dec 18 Red 63
News Arts advocate, author Linda Kass opens Bexley b... Dec 15 404 not found 1
Brook Johnston (Jul '13) Dec 11 Sally 3
Jim Sellers (Jun '13) Nov '16 IHRC Acct 2
News Canadian election watchers stunned by surprisin... Nov '16 william 3
See all Defiance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Defiance Forum Now

Defiance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Defiance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Defiance, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,444 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,872

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC