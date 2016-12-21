Three indictments follow traffic stop drug discovery
Two men and one woman were indicted on drug trafficking charges by a Putnam County grand jury on Wednesday. The charges stemmed from the discovery of nearly $14,000 in methamphetamine during a routine traffic stop on Dec. 9. Brian L. Graziani, 44, Defiance; Lawrence D. Lewis, 53, Defiance; and Nicole L. Stewart, 36, Bryan, were chargedwith trafficking in drugs with specification and possession of drugs.
