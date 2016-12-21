Paulding SWCD banquet a success
Recently, the Paulding SWCD held its 67th annual banquet and supervisor election "A Community Conservation Celebration" at the extension hall at the Paulding County Fairgrounds. The community came out to celebrate a year's worth of many great accomplishments for the Paulding Soil & Water Conservation District in the areas of technical assistance, educational programming, ditch maintenance, and overall district achievements.
