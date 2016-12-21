Paulding SWCD banquet a success

Paulding SWCD banquet a success

Friday Dec 9

Recently, the Paulding SWCD held its 67th annual banquet and supervisor election "A Community Conservation Celebration" at the extension hall at the Paulding County Fairgrounds. The community came out to celebrate a year's worth of many great accomplishments for the Paulding Soil & Water Conservation District in the areas of technical assistance, educational programming, ditch maintenance, and overall district achievements.

