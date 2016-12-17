Flood-control report delayed

Flood-control report delayed

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: TheCourier.com

By DENISE GRANT Staff Writer It will be late January or early February before the review of the Army Corps of Engineers' recommendation for flood-control along the Blanchard River at Findlay is released.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Defiance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Defiance Dance Studio (Aug '15) Thu Dance mom9 119
A snitch in ur midst Dec 21 Its time 1
The circle chat whoever lived there in early 20... (Jan '14) Dec 18 Red 63
News Arts advocate, author Linda Kass opens Bexley b... Dec 15 404 not found 1
Brook Johnston (Jul '13) Dec 11 Sally 3
Jim Sellers (Jun '13) Nov '16 IHRC Acct 2
News Canadian election watchers stunned by surprisin... Nov '16 william 3
See all Defiance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Defiance Forum Now

Defiance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Defiance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Defiance, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,444 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,886

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC