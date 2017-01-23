Firm alters ratings of 8 financial in...

Firm alters ratings of 8 financial institutions

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Toledo Blade

Eight financial institutions in northwest Ohio had changes in their ratings in the third quarter of 2016, with five of them improving their capital positions, according to a Florida-based independent financial institution research firm. In new quarterly ratings by BauerFinancial Inc., of Coral Gables, three Ohio credit unions - including one Toledo institution that has been repeatedly faced financial challenge - and two banks saw a rise in their ratings in the latest report.

