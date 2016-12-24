Bonnie Eddy
Bonnie Eddy, who dedicated decades to education while maintaining a marvelous garden with her husband, died Wednesday at CHP Inpatient Hospice in Defiance. She was 81. Mrs. Eddy earned her bachelor's degree in education in 1968, and her master's in 1975, both at Bowling Green State University.
