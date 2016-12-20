2016 Year In Review Part 1
Paulding County residents experienced a turbulent year punctuated by several unusual events: a tornado, two fires that destroyed long-time businesses, the discovery of a homicide victim and a double murder. The year also marked some new beginnings and some milestones and achievements .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paulding Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Defiance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Defiance Dance Studio (Aug '15)
|Dec 22
|Dance mom9
|119
|A snitch in ur midst
|Dec 21
|Its time
|1
|The circle chat whoever lived there in early 20... (Jan '14)
|Dec 18
|Red
|63
|Arts advocate, author Linda Kass opens Bexley b...
|Dec 15
|404 not found
|1
|Brook Johnston (Jul '13)
|Dec 11
|Sally
|3
|Jim Sellers (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|IHRC Acct
|2
|Canadian election watchers stunned by surprisin...
|Nov '16
|william
|3
Find what you want!
Search Defiance Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC