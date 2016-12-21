ODOT to hold job fair in Defiance on Tuesday
DEFIANCE The Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 will host a one-day job fair next week to find temporary, seasonal employees to work this winter. The fair will be held Tuesday, Nov. 29 from noon-5:30 p.m. at the ODOT Defiance County garage, 2340 Baltimore Road, Defiance.
