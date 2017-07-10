Bryce Everett Peterson v. State of Montana

COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Bryce Everett Peterson, self-represented, Deer Lodge, Montana For Appellee: Timothy C. Fox, Montana Attorney General, Micheal S. Wellenstein, Assistant Attorney General, Helena, Montana William E. Fulbright, Ravalli County Attorney, Hamilton, Montana A 1 Bryce Everett Peterson appeals the denial of his petition for postconviction relief. The Montana Twenty-First Judicial District Court determined the petition was timely but denied it on the merits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.