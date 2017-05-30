Montana State Prison to grow sagebrus...

Montana State Prison to grow sagebrush for greater sage-grouse habitat

Thursday May 25

A new program with Montana Correctional Enterprises at Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge will help restore sagebrush habitat for greater sage-grouse in Montana while providing inmates an opportunity to cultivate a new set of skills.

