Montana State Prison to grow sagebrush for greater sage-grouse habitat
A new program with Montana Correctional Enterprises at Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge will help restore sagebrush habitat for greater sage-grouse in Montana while providing inmates an opportunity to cultivate a new set of skills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Char-Koosta News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Deer Lodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|May 25
|Amazenblue
|77
|Vote Greg Gianforte for governor (Nov '15)
|May 24
|Vote Democrat
|2
|Thomas Ruble (Nov '12)
|Nov '15
|Hippygirlmt
|2
|This Week In Tribal History (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|benny miller
|2
|Barry Beach to get new hearing in Poplar murder (Nov '09)
|Apr '14
|Dardo Morbius
|35
|warm springs / deer lodge (Nov '07)
|Jun '12
|Ani
|14
|Ronald Smith apologizes to family of his victim... (May '12)
|May '12
|greenriverkate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Deer Lodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC