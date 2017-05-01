Self-described 'mountain man' granted parole in 1984 killing
In this April 27, 2012, file photo, Don Nichols appears before the Montana Parole Board at the State Prison in Deer Lodge, Mont. The self-described "mountain man" was granted parole Thursday, April 27, 2017, after serving nearly 32 years for kidnapping a world class athlete on a training run in July 1984 and killing her would-be rescuer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Deer Lodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Thomas Ruble (Nov '12)
|Nov '15
|Hippygirlmt
|2
|This Week In Tribal History (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|benny miller
|2
|Barry Beach to get new hearing in Poplar murder (Nov '09)
|Apr '14
|Dardo Morbius
|35
|warm springs / deer lodge (Nov '07)
|Jun '12
|Ani
|14
|Ronald Smith apologizes to family of his victim... (May '12)
|May '12
|greenriverkate
|1
|Here is the latest Montana news from The Associ... (Oct '09)
|Mar '12
|MT trashers
|3
Find what you want!
Search Deer Lodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC