Self-described 'mountain man' granted parole in 1984 killing
In this Dec. 14, 1984, file photo, fugitive Don Nichols, right, is lead into custody along with his son, Dan Nichols, after their capture several hours earlier near the Bear Trap Canyon about 30 miles west of Bozeman, Mont. The two men were charged with homicide, kidnapping, aggravated assault and intimidation for the kidnapping of Bozeman biathlete Kari Swenson and the murder of Alan Goldstein on July 16, 1984.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Deer Lodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Thomas Ruble (Nov '12)
|Nov '15
|Hippygirlmt
|2
|This Week In Tribal History (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|benny miller
|2
|Barry Beach to get new hearing in Poplar murder (Nov '09)
|Apr '14
|Dardo Morbius
|35
|warm springs / deer lodge (Nov '07)
|Jun '12
|Ani
|14
|Ronald Smith apologizes to family of his victim... (May '12)
|May '12
|greenriverkate
|1
|Here is the latest Montana news from The Associ... (Oct '09)
|Mar '12
|MT trashers
|3
Find what you want!
Search Deer Lodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC