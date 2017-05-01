Moose rounded up by officers after st...

Moose rounded up by officers after stroll in Montana town

A cow moose that went out on a stroll alarmed residents in western Montana before officers were able to herd it safely out of town. The Montana Standard reports several Deer Lodge residents had started calling authorities on Saturday when the deer was first spotted on the north side of town.

