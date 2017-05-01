Moose rounded up by officers after stroll in Montana town
A cow moose that went out on a stroll alarmed residents in western Montana before officers were able to herd it safely out of town. The Montana Standard reports several Deer Lodge residents had started calling authorities on Saturday when the deer was first spotted on the north side of town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Deer Lodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Thomas Ruble (Nov '12)
|Nov '15
|Hippygirlmt
|2
|This Week In Tribal History (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|benny miller
|2
|Barry Beach to get new hearing in Poplar murder (Nov '09)
|Apr '14
|Dardo Morbius
|35
|warm springs / deer lodge (Nov '07)
|Jun '12
|Ani
|14
|Ronald Smith apologizes to family of his victim... (May '12)
|May '12
|greenriverkate
|1
|Here is the latest Montana news from The Associ... (Oct '09)
|Mar '12
|MT trashers
|3
Find what you want!
Search Deer Lodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC