Governor Bullock signs bill that will...

Governor Bullock signs bill that will increase access to substance abuse treatment in Montana

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Char-Koosta News

The Behavioral Health Access Act , sponsored by Rep. Gordon Pierson , removes a 40-year-old statute that arbitrarily limits Department of Public Health and Human Services in approving one service provider per area, which limits Montanans' access to treatment, and forces clients to wait for openings in existing programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Char-Koosta News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deer Lodge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar 8 Vanilla Wolf 72
Thomas Ruble (Nov '12) Nov '15 Hippygirlmt 2
News This Week In Tribal History (Jun '15) Jun '15 benny miller 2
News Barry Beach to get new hearing in Poplar murder (Nov '09) Apr '14 Dardo Morbius 35
warm springs / deer lodge (Nov '07) Jun '12 Ani 14
News Ronald Smith apologizes to family of his victim... (May '12) May '12 greenriverkate 1
News Here is the latest Montana news from The Associ... (Oct '09) Mar '12 MT trashers 3
See all Deer Lodge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deer Lodge Forum Now

Deer Lodge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deer Lodge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Deer Lodge, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,195 • Total comments across all topics: 279,947,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC