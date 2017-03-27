Governor Bullock signs bill that will increase access to substance abuse treatment in Montana
The Behavioral Health Access Act , sponsored by Rep. Gordon Pierson , removes a 40-year-old statute that arbitrarily limits Department of Public Health and Human Services in approving one service provider per area, which limits Montanans' access to treatment, and forces clients to wait for openings in existing programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Char-Koosta News.
Add your comments below
Deer Lodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar 8
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Thomas Ruble (Nov '12)
|Nov '15
|Hippygirlmt
|2
|This Week In Tribal History (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|benny miller
|2
|Barry Beach to get new hearing in Poplar murder (Nov '09)
|Apr '14
|Dardo Morbius
|35
|warm springs / deer lodge (Nov '07)
|Jun '12
|Ani
|14
|Ronald Smith apologizes to family of his victim... (May '12)
|May '12
|greenriverkate
|1
|Here is the latest Montana news from The Associ... (Oct '09)
|Mar '12
|MT trashers
|3
Find what you want!
Search Deer Lodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC